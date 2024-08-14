What does Matthew Judon trade mean for Haason Reddick?

A pair of pass rushers want new contracts. One has been traded. What does that mean for the other one?

It’s safe to assume the Falcons at least called the Jets about trading for Haason Reddick before doing a deal with the Patriots for Matthew Judon. Although the Jets have said they won’t trade Reddick, he’s not the kind of player who would fall into the “never trade” category.

Much of what happens next for Reddick depends on what happens next for Judon. Unless the Falcons learned nothing from the Jets’ situation with Reddick, Atlanta presumably has a deal ready to replace the $6.5 million Judon is due to make this year. If/when the Judon deal is announced, the contract and the draft-pick compensation (a third-rounder) becomes the total investment made in Judon.

Both are double-digit sack performers; last year, Judon’s season was cut short due to injury. Judon is 31; Reddick turns 30 next month.

However it plays out, the Judon trade (and, likely, new contract) become another data point for the Jets, Reddick, and anyone interested in trading for him.