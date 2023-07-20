 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Top Clips

sales_indycar_hondaiowa_230720.jpg
Lundgaard, Palou highlight field at Iowa Speedway
sales_indycar_honda_driverprofile_newgarden_230720.jpg
Newgarden can get back into title race in Iowa
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg18finish_230720.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Top Clips

sales_indycar_hondaiowa_230720.jpg
Lundgaard, Palou highlight field at Iowa Speedway
sales_indycar_honda_driverprofile_newgarden_230720.jpg
Newgarden can get back into title race in Iowa
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg18finish_230720.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What does recent front-office shakeup mean for the Bills?

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 20, 2023 12:43 PM

Nothing to see here.

That’s the NFL’s unofficial motto, trotted out whenever the league or a team would prefer that attention not be paid to a development that naturally creates interest.

In Buffalo, a major change happened on Wednesday. Long-time COO Ron Raccuia is out. And Terry Pegula is in, as the team president. And the organization surely would prefer that the media leave it at that.

Terry Pegula fills the job previously held by his wife, Kim, who suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022. Standing alone, then, the move isn’t a surprise. Coupled with Raccuia’s ouster, natural curiosity as to what actually happened will arise.

Raccuia ran the business operations of the team, and he had a central role in getting a stadium deal done. Is Terry Pegula not happy with the final outcome? Was there something else Raccuia did or failed to do? What exactly prompted a long-time employee to be so abruptly gone?

As explained by Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, it’s unclear why Raccuia is leaving. But these things don’t happen spontaneously. And the absence of a stated reason makes it only more intriguing.

O’Shei also addresses the question of what it means for the football team. Writes O’Shei, “We don’t know, other than to say this: Pegula is the boss, and he can be as hands on – or not – as he pleases.”

Terry Pegula’s mere assumption of the title of president shows that he will be more hands on than he has been. Will he focus on the business side only, or will he start poking around on the football side, too?

Yes, coach Sean McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane recently got contract extensions through 2026. Last year, the Cardinals gave coach Kliff Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim contract extensions through 2027. And they’re both gone.

That doesn’t mean McDermott or Beane are in any danger. Its also doesn’t mean they aren’t. Terry Pegula is now directly running the show. We’ll find out what that means as it happens, along with the various people who are currently working for him. Or, in the case of Ron Raccuia, not working for him.