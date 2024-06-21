What happened to the Around the NFL podcast?

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What happened to the Around the NFL podcast?

  
Published June 21, 2024 04:57 PM

At a time when NFL Media has made some curious programming decisions, a new mystery has emerged.

What happened to the Around The NFL podcast?

Multiple readers have asked us that question, given that one of the three members of the show, Gregg Rosenthal, previously worked at PFT.

Here’s the answer, and I’m providing it in order to stop getting emails about it: I don’t know.

No one else seems to know, either. And whoever does know isn’t saying. An NFL Media spokesperson has not responded to three different emails sent by PFT on the subject over the past two days.

The explanation could be as simple as the league has decided to shut it down until training camp opens, deciding that the post-draft offseason juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Given that other decisions made by the league regarding NFL Media seem to be driven by cutting costs and increasing profits, it’s not crazy to think the league decided to mothball the show until football is back.

Or maybe the podcast has gone the way of Total Access. The once-signature NFL Network show has been canceled after more than 20 years. Before that, the league sent Good Morning Football into five months of limbo, while the show moves from New York to L.A.

With both of those developments, the NFL said what was happening. In this case, crickets.

Meanwhile, other NFL Media podcasts have continued to post new content since Around The NFL went dark.

Whatever the explanation for the 32-days-and-counting disappearance, the fact that no one from the show or the league has addressed it or explained it makes the whole thing confusing.