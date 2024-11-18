What happens with Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke?

If the Jaguars part ways during the bye week with coach Doug Pederson, what happens with G.M. Trent Baalke?

In August, owner Shad Khan said that “this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever.” Well, Baalke built that team. Will he avoid the hammer, if the hammer does indeed fall in Jacksonville?

There’s a belief in some circles that Baalke’s future potentially hinges on a package deal that would bring Bill Belichick to the team as the next head coach. Belichick and Baalke spent two years together as co-workers with the Jets, in 1998 and 1999. And some believe Baalke’s prospects with the Jaguars could indeed hinge on selling both Khan and Belichick on giving it a go.

The Jaguars emerged as a potential suitor for Belichick after a 47-10 loss to the Bills. Now, after the worst loss in franchise history, 52-6 in Detroit, things could indeed heat up for the Jaguars and Belichick, who is available to be interviewed at any time.

Hell, they could hire Belichick for the rest of the year, if they want. Yes, they’d have to still conduct a full and appropriate interview process after the season. But teams have perfected the art of checking the boxes — and the league has perfected the craft of letting them.

Now or later, Belichick is a name to watch in Jacksonville. And Belichick could be Baalke’s key to sticking around beyond 2024.