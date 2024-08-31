Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects winning, now

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who authored one of the great American success stories, expects the football team he owns to take a page from his personal playbook.

He wants them to win. And he wants them to win now.

“About a month ago we celebrated the city’s partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future,” Khan said in the latest episode of the team’s in-house video series, The Hunt (via NFL.com). “So, I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted, ‘For us, winning now is the expectation.’ So really I [have] been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation. . . .

“Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

Whether it’s the best players or the best coaches will be proven, one week at a time. Starting in eight days, when the Jaguars open the season in Miami.

Although Khan didn’t specify the potential consequences of failing to win now, well, does he need to? If the Jaguars fail to make the playoffs again, there could be significant changes to the team.