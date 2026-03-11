What’s next for the Raiders and Maxx Crosby?

Now that Maxx Crosby will continue to be under contract with the Raiders, the most obvious question is this: What’s next?

Unless the experience of having the Ravens reject Crosby — and the Raiders’ aggressive moves in free agency — have caused him to fall back in love with the Raiders (we can’t rule out anything at this point), he’ll be back on the market. And the Raiders will necessarily have less leverage, now that the Ravens have said “psych!” as to a pair of first-round picks.

The Cowboys reportedly were willing to send a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a player to the Raiders for Crosby. Do the Cowboys become Plan B?

What about other teams? The Bears had been the betting favorite to land Crosby. Do they get involved?

And will Tom Brady revisit his reported position that there’s no way Crosby would be traded to the Patriots?

However it goes, it’s an unexpected mess. And it explains why the Raiders seem to be pissed off about the Ravens’ decision to not proceed with the trade.