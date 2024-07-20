What’s the NFL’s end game with flag football?

When it comes to flag football, the NFL isn’t afraid to let its freak flag fly. So what’s the goal?

This isn’t a complaint; it’s an observation. The NFL is cramming flag football down our collective throats. It remains to be seen whether it works.

For most, the only real football is tackle football. For them, flag football is to tackle football what putt-putt golf is to actual golf.

Fun to play, not much fun to watch being played by others.

But the NFL is making a big push with it. Since we’re at the point where we’re not willing to accept at face value anything anyone says on pretty much any topic, here’s our own effort to identify the various possible reasons.

First, and most obviously, it helps globalize the sport. It will be an Olympic event in four years. It can be played by men and women, boys and girls. (And when it’s time for the U.S. men’s team to be identified, look for the league at large to fully support pro players participating — and for their inidividual teams to not be nearly as thrilled about it.)

Second, it’s easy to play. All you need is a football, and some flags. (If all else fails, go with two-hand touch.)

Third, it’s a lot safer than tackle football. Concussions happen accidentally. There’s no subconcussive trauma. No injuries caused by a helmet crashing into someone.

Fourth, the NFL might see it as a way to create a real revenue stream — which is never a bad idea, especially when there’s a looming requirement to come up with $14.1 billion. If flag football truly takes off, why not have a spring flag league that features NFL players who are young and healthy enough to supplement full-contact fall football with a low-impact alternative?

They could take it on tour, to non-NFL cities. Fans would definitely show up and pay to watch it. The challenge would be to generate a TV audience.

Fifth, it could become the ultimate break-glass option if/when the medical research regarding CTE ever evolves to the point at which people decide to stop playing tackle football.

That last reason is related to one of the concerns we’ve heard from experienced, high-level folks currently employed by NFL teams. There’s a fear that the NFL’s flag football fervor will drive kids away from tackle football, limiting the pool from which the best of the best players ultimately will pop.

In his deposition testimony from two years ago regarding the NFL’s effort to force its insurance companies to pay for the concussion settlement, Commissioner Roger Goodell downplayed the connection between reduced participation in youth tackle football and diminished talent at the NFL level.

“I wasn’t as worried about the NFL game because very few kids that were playing youth football make it to the NFL,” Goodell said. “It’s probably less than one percent. So I don’t think that would impact us.”

This argument overlooks the basic reality that some of the one percent who would become good enough to play in the NFL might not ever play tackle football in the first place. If fewer kids play tackle football, those who do something else inevitably will include youth that might have made it to the highest level of the sport.

Regardless, the NFL is embracing a low-key version of the sport. It’s hoping that the fans will embrace it, too. Maybe after seeing it over and over and over again, people will start to like it. Maybe it will take a betting angle to make it fully take root.

However it plays out, the NFL has a plan for flag football. We’re seeing it unfold now, even if we might never know why the NFL is doing it.