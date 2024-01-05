What’s up with Stefon Diggs and the Bills?

Things have been awkward and confusing for the Bills and receiver Stefon Diggs or a while. Lately, it’s gotten more awkward and more confusing.

As noted by Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com, Diggs hasn’t spoken to reporters since he explained that his production is down because opponents have double-teamed him and Chiefs safety Justin Reid responded by saying that they didn’t double-team him.

Technically, players must be available to reporters at least twice per week. It’s not an issue unless and until the reporters covering the team make it an issue.

Graham also says that he recently tried to ask coach Sean McDermott about Diggs’s reduced snap count and diminished role in the offense, but that the team’s P.R. staff shut the video conference down.

Something is clearly off. In November, Trevon Diggs (Stefon’s brother) said that Stefon needs to leave the Bills after the Monday night loss to the Broncos that sparked the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Since then, Stefon Diggs has been playing less — and he’s been running shorter routes. He turned 30 on November 29. It’s possible Father Time is catching up to him. It’s possible he’s simply ready to move on from the Bills.

That becomes one of the significant questions of the looming offseason. Will he be released? Will he be cut?

The numbers simply don’t justify the salary at this point. Diggs had 100 or more yards in five of the first six games of the season. Since then, he’s had none. And while he’s over 1,000 yards for the season, he’s had fewer than 30 yards in three of the last four games — and only one touchdown since November 5.

Ultimately, what will his future hold? Diggs wants to win. He’s gotten no closer to the Super Bowl with the Bills than he did with the Vikings.

Can he still get it done? That might not be known until he gets a chance to do it with another team, like the Chiefs.