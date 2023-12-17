Justin Reid on Stefon Diggs: “We didn’t double him”

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs vented recently about the frustrations that come from constantly being double-teamed. Most recently, Kansas City’s defense neutralized Diggs all the way to a season-low 24 receiving yards.

After we posted an item based on Diggs’s comments to reporters, Chiefs safety Justin Reid chimed in. “Crazy part is,” Reid posted on X, “we didn’t double him.”

Diggs was targeted 11 times against the Chiefs. He had only four catches.

As the Bills host the Cowboys today, Diggs will need to catch more passes if the Bills are going to build on the momentum that came from winning in Kansas City last weekend.

That applies whether he’s actually doubled, whether he’s not, and/or whether he’s not and thinks he is.