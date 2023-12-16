Stefon Diggs: It’s rough seeing my production decline as opposing teams double me

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a season-low 24 receiving yards in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs, continuing a downward trend in his production over the second half of this season. Diggs said he gets discouraged by the way opposing defenses double cover him and force Josh Allen to throw the ball elsewhere.

“It’s rough, man,” Diggs said. “Even earlier in the year, I saw a lot of the double, but they’ve been doing a great job, especially when you put those first seven to eight games on tape of what you like to do and what you do. They’ve been doing a good job. For me, personally, I’ve been trying, bro. I promise you I’ve been trying. It’s not because of me. Teams are doing a good job, we’ve got to continue to make plays and spread the ball around.”

Diggs topped 100 yards in five of the Bills’ first six games, but he hasn’t reached 100 yards in any of the Bills’ last seven games. Diggs said the Bills can’t always get him the ball because of the way defenses are playing him.

“I’m going to be honest, it’s frustrating,” Diggs said. “A lot of things have to go right for me to get the ball.”

Diggs said he’s trying to keep his composure as he gets frustrated.

“It’s damn sure frustrating, I’m not going to lie,” Diggs said. “I get furious out there, like, want to say the F-word, but you know what I mean.”

Ultimately, Diggs acknowledged, the most important thing is getting the end result that the Bills got in Kansas City: “We’re winning games.”