When Browns come to town on Sunday, Ravens will celebrate 30 years in Baltimore

  
Published September 9, 2025 08:38 PM

Thirty years ago, the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens. This weekend, when the Ravens have their home opener, they’ll commence the celebration of their 30 years in Baltimore.

And the visiting team, of course, will be the Browns.

For many, it’s no big deal. For others who lived through the departure of the Browns from Cleveland, the scar remains. If the wound has even healed.

If it hasn’t, the Ravens are about to pour some salt in it.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who covered the Ravens when they were the Browns, has raised the question of whether it’s the right move.

if nothing else, it’s a little extra motivation for the Browns.

The new Browns are 9-17 against the old Browns in Baltimore. Cleveland last won there in 2023, with Deshaun Watson leading the Browns to a 33-31 win in only of his only quality games during four seasons (to date) with the Browns.

And it’s possible that the Ravens will be vulnerable. Last year, after a tough road loss to open the season against an AFC powerhouse, the Ravens opened at home — and somehow lost to the Raiders, who otherwise went 3-13.