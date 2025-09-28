While chasing DK Metcalf, Isaiah Rodgers reached unprecedented speed

Last week, Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had a performance for the ages in a blowout win over the Bengals. This week, Rodgers found a way to do something no one else has ever done in Minnesota’s loss.

Via Nate Tice of NFL Network, NextGenStats clocked Rodgers at 23.32 miles per hour while chasing receiver DK Metcalf during his 80-yard touchdown catch and run.

For his part, Metcalf hit a top speed of 21.17 miles per hour on his long play.

It’s the fastest top speed reached by any NFL player since at least 2017, when the NextGenStats database first was compiled.

Rodgers also blocked a field goal against the Steelers. It ultimately wasn’t enough; the Pittsburgh 24-21 win dropped the Vikings to 2-2.