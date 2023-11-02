Who’s advising Mark Davis?

In order to understand why Raiders owner Josh McDaniels fired coach Josh McDaniels and G.M. Dave Ziegler and to reasonably predict what Davis might do next, one fact is important to know.

Who is advising Davis?

Every owner gets advice from someone. They usually don’t seek advice from or give advice to other owners; even though they’re partners when it comes to making money, they’re competitors when it comes to pitting their teams against each other.

Tom Brady currently is trying to buy a piece of the Raiders. Brady has already purchased a chunk of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. Would Davis fire McDaniels and Ziegler without seeking the input of Brady, who played for McDaniels in New England for years? Did Brady object to the termination of McDaniels, or did Brady agree with it?

What about twice-former Raiders coach Jon Gruden? Is he still talking to Davis?

Whoever Davis is listening to presumably had influence over what he’s done, and over what he’ll do next.

The good news is that Davis has an extended opportunity to consider all options for conducting a broad and diverse search. Hopefully, he’ll dump any preconceived notions and try to find the right coach.

Along the way, hopefully he’ll listen to the right people.

Given his track record of hires since he inherited the team, either he hasn’t been getting good advice, or he’s been ignoring any good advice he’s gotten.