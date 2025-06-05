 Skip navigation
Will Aaron Rodgers play for only $10 million?

  
When quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his silence (and aired his grievances) with Pat McAfee in April, Rodgers said he was willing to play for $10 million in 2025.

Now that he’s signing with the Steelers, we’ll find out whether he’ll put his money where his mouth is.

Our guess is that it’ll be more than $10 million. Mainly because he acted on sheer impulse when he was trying to knock down the “bullshit” (as he called it) regarding the salary he was hoping to get.

Even $20 million would be a huge bargain — that’s what the Jets are paying former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields per year on a two-year deal.

The numbers will eventually emerge. For players, they always do. They can delay it for a few days, but the truth inevitably will come out.

Our guess is that the true number will be well north of $10 million.