Will Anderson, Derek Stingley remain limited Thursday

The Texans’ practice report remained unchanged from Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) again was a limited participant as he continues to work his way back after a two-game absence.

Anderson is tied with Danielle Hunter for the team lead with 7.5 sacks this season.

Cornerback Derek Stingley (hip) also remained limited. He played 74 of 83 snaps on Monday night.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee, oblique), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot), and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) missed practice for a second consecutive day. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was limited, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) was a full participant.