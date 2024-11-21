 Skip navigation
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Will Anderson, Derek Stingley remain limited Thursday

  
Published November 21, 2024 05:01 PM

The Texans’ practice report remained unchanged from Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) again was a limited participant as he continues to work his way back after a two-game absence.

Anderson is tied with Danielle Hunter for the team lead with 7.5 sacks this season.

Cornerback Derek Stingley (hip) also remained limited. He played 74 of 83 snaps on Monday night.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee, oblique), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot), and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) missed practice for a second consecutive day. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was limited, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) was a full participant.