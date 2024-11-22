 Skip navigation
Will Anderson has no injury designation; Denico Autry questionable

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:56 PM

Texans defensive end Will Anderson said Friday that he will play in Sunday’s game against the Titans. The team’s injury report confirms that.

Anderson, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, has no injury designation.

He had a full practice Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the first quarter of Houston’s Week 9 loss to the Jets. Anderson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Anderson has recorded 7.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in nine games this season. He’s also recorded a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

The Texans might play without defensive end Denico Autry (knee/oblique). Autry is questionable after not practicing again Friday.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) are ruled out.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and cornerback Derek Stingley (hip) returned to full participation Friday and are good to go for Sunday. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) has been cleared for a return.