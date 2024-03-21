Will Anderson “jumping up and down” about Danielle Hunter addition

Will Anderson formed a potent pass rushing duo with Jonathan Greenard during his rookie season with the Texans, but he isn’t shedding too many tears about Greenard’s departure for the Vikings as a free agent.

Anderson will now be teamed with Danielle Hunter, who had been with the Vikings and signed with the Texans after Greenard agreed to his deal in Minnesota. While the 2023 season was a breakout year for Greenard, Hunter has topped 10 sacks five times in his career and Anderson said opposing offenses are going to have to pick their poison when it comes to slowing the Texans down off the edge.

“I was jumping up and down, man, because I was so excited because now teams – they gotta choose who they’re going to double team. . . . It’s really exciting,” Andersons said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s a great guy. He loves football, man. I can’t wait to go out there and wreak havoc with him.”

The Texans outperformed expectations in 2023 and the bar will be higher in 2024 as a result. Hunter’s arrival is one reason to think the team will be able to clear it again.