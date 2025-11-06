Will Anderson, Nick Chubb return to limited participation in Thursday’s practice

The Texans saw the return of three players on Thursday.

Running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (quad) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) got limited work a day after sitting out practice.

Seven other players missed Wednesday’s practice, with defensive tackle Jalen Pitre (concussion), quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad), linebacker Christian Harris (shin) right guard Ed Ingram (knee), right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion) and tight end Harrison Bryant (shoulder) still not practicing.

The Texans added running back Dameon Pierce (personal) to the practice report with limited work.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee/shoulder) had full participation a day after being limited.