Will Campbell’s Pro Day arm-length measurement is longer than at Combine

  
Published March 26, 2025 06:54 PM

Will Campbell’s play at left tackle for LSU made him a consensus All-America in 2024, but the length of his arms has created some debate about how high he will go in this year’s draft.

Campbell measured in at 32 5/8 inches during the Scouting Combine, which is short of the threshold teams generally look for at left tackle. The number was up to 33 inches at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, which remains below the 34-inch mark that’s seen by some as the minimum but the Combine measurement didn’t bother Campbell and he’s not buying that the Pro Day measurement matters either.

Campbell told reporters “there were a lot of people at the combine who had messed up measurements” and that led him to get measured again at school. He also said that “nobody really cares” when it comes to evaluating his play

“For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play,” Campbell said, via Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com. “So now, all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS. But any decision-makers in the NFL, they don’t really care. It’s all people who don’t coach, and they don’t coach for a reason.”

Campbell said he’s spoken to two teams that have talked about playing him at guard, but “that’s because they already have tackles.” He said he’s willing to do whatever a team asks, but made it clear that he thinks he can thrive at tackle in the NFL.