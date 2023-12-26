Will Chiefs bring back Eric Bieniemy next season — or sooner?

The Chiefs don’t look like the Chiefs, no matter how hard they try to be the Chiefs. And the clock is ticking loudly on their ability to be the Chiefs again, before their season ends.

Assuming they can hold it together to win the division and make the playoffs (if the Chiefs lose their last two games and the Raiders win out, Las Vegas takes the AFC West), here’s a question to ponder.

Would they bring back former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the postseason?

First, the Commanders would have to fire Bieniemy. If/when they move on from coach Ron Rivera, the Commanders could choose to hold other members of the staff in place, until the next coach decides whether to keep him. If that doesn’t happen, and if Bieniemy is relieved of his duties, he’d be free and clear to join any other team for the playoff run.

Why not return to the Chiefs? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently explained that Bieniemy brought an accountability that the team is missing. “I think Coach Bieniemy set that standard when he was here,” Mahomes said.

In August, when an uproar emerged regarding whether Bieniemy was coaching the Commanders’ offensive players a little too aggressively, Mahomes defended him.

“I think I saw EB said it perfect,” Mahomes said at the time. “EB is going to be harsh on you. He’s going to really try to get the best out of you every single day. He’s going to hold you accountable whenever you don’t even want to hold yourself accountable. And it made me a better player.

“I think what he said that was the biggest thing is that he’s your No. 1 supporter, though. He will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team. And you’ve got to know that. And you’ve got to know when he’s talking to you on the football field, that he’s trying to get the best out of you. He’s not trying to put you down. He’s trying to push you to be even better than you think you can be.”

Someone needs to push the Chiefs to be better than they are. Mahomes showed a little sideline fire on Christmas Day, when the offense once again sputtered against the Raiders. The game included tight end Travis Kelce Gronk-spiking his helmet in frustration and coach Andy Reid personally trying to get Kelce to tone it down, punctuated by a snap-out-of-it-style shoulder check.

Bieniemy might be the one the Chiefs need. If he becomes available after Week 18, the Chiefs should consider bringing him back in an effort to get things back to the way they’ve been.

Regardless of whether he’s able to return as a consultant for the postseason, the Chiefs should consider whether Bieniemy needs to be back as the offensive coordinator for 2024, if (once again) he doesn’t get a head-coaching job and doesn’t land elsewhere as a coordinator.

Whatever they do, the Chiefs need to do something. Mahomes wants to eventually get to as close to seven championships as possible. Something needs to dramatically change before he’ll get a chance to get to No. 3.