 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Commanders make a play for Lamar Jackson?

  
Published March 9, 2023 08:04 AM
nbc_pft_lamarcollusion_230308
March 8, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Lamar Jackson not having an agent complicates his situation, how teams are publicly not interested in pursuing the QB and NFL teams' issues with guaranteed contracts.

Here’s something that was said on PFT Live, #PFTPM, and multiple other shows. I recently realized it hasn’t been mentioned here.

The Commanders may make a run at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The light first flickered after the Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy. Coach Ron Rivera admitted during a Super Bowl-week interview with PFT Live that Sam Howell was QB1. Rivera made it clear that, one year after the Commanders literally called every other team to see if they had a quarterback available in trade, the Commanders won’t be looking for a veteran starter.

Of course, that was before the Ravens gave Jackson a qualified shot at the open market, via the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Obviously, Lamar is a better option than Howell, from a football standpoint. Jackson would be far more expensive, and the question would become whether the investment makes sense to the team, from an overall roster construction and cap/cash allocation standpoint. From a football standpoint, he clearly would make the Commanders better.

And if owner Daniel Snyder is selling (or if he ultimately isn’t), adding Jackson would be the perfect bright, shiny object to distract from the ongoing controversies. If it makes the team better, attitudes toward Snyder would change, whether he’s still there or not.

If he sells and if the team improves under new management, people could be inclined to credit the new owner. But if Snyder adds Jackson before Snyder exits, it will be impossible to not give Snyder credit for making the move.

Giving Jackson a fully-guaranteed deal (which the Ravens likely wouldn’t match) also would stick new ownership with the bulk of the bill. And it likely wouldn’t affect the purchase price. Anyone who owns the team will have cap and cash obligations. Jackson will simply be part of the player payroll for the new owner.

Then there’s the most fascinating point. With fully-guaranteed contracts for veteran players currently frowned upon, Snyder could give his soon-to-be-former partners a gigantic middle finger as he rides his superyacht into the sunset.

So, yes, it makes sense for Snyder to explore it, on multiple levels. It frankly makes too much sense to not pursue the possibility.