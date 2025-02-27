Will Johnson: I know I’m the best cornerback in this draft

Travis Hunter’s ability to impact games in multiple ways while at Colorado helped him win the Heisman and has him set to be one of the first players taken in this year’s draft, but another one of this year’s prospects thinks he has Hunter beat in one area.

Will Johnson was an All-American cornerback and championship game MVP during his time at Michigan and he was asked during a Thursday visit to PFT Live if he felt slighted by all of the attention being paid to Hunter heading into the draft. Johnson said he didn’t because of what Hunter accomplished while playing offense and defense in college, but he added that he sees himself as a better cornerback than his peer.

“A lot of respect to him,” Johnson said. “He’s won the Heisman, did a lot of great things, but I know I’m the best corner in this draft. I’m gonna just wait until I get on the field and let my play do the talking.”

Johnson is expected to come off the board shortly after Hunter is taken and he’ll have ample opportunities to prove himself right on the professional level.