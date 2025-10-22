Will Lamar Jackson return to practice on Wednesday?

The fact that the 1-5 Ravens are 6.5-point favorites on Sunday against the 4-2 Bears has created a presumption that two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will return from a hamstring injury suffered 24 days ago.

Before Jackson can play, he’ll presumably have to practice. He hasn’t practiced yet.

We’ll find out soon whether he practiced on Wednesday, the first full workday in advance of Sunday’s Week 8 game.

There’s an important subtext to consider. Jackson by all public appearances wants a contract that puts his compensation package better in line with the likes of Josh Allen and Dak Prescott. Until Jackson gets what he believes he deserves, why risk aggravation or some other injury until he’s truly 100 percent?

We saw that dynamic in 2021 and 2022, with Jackson suffering late-season injuries from which he didn’t return. In 2022, he didn’t play in the playoff loss to the Bengals.

Players who believe they merit greater financial security must be sensitive to the risks associated with playing at less than full strength. There are no guarantees except the guarantees negotiated into contracts. Jackson has, under his current deal, a $29 million salary guarantee in 2026.

That’s a very real factor. And it’s a factor that can, in theory, be eliminated at any time — with the negotiation of a new contract.

So don’t be surprised if this takes a little longer. And don’t be surprised if Jackson won’t practice or play until he believes his hamstring injury has fully healed.

Then there’s the practical reality of whether it even makes sense to return, if the losses continue. While it’s not unprecedented for a team to make the playoffs after starting 1-5 (it has happened four times since 1970, without 17 games and/or three wild-card berths per conference). If the Ravens fall to 1-6, they’ll be facing a must-win, short-week trip to Miami.

If they emerge from the first eight games at 1-7 and if Lamar still isn’t fully healthy, why return at all in 2025?