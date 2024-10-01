 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Will Levis exits, for now, with shoulder injury

  
Published September 30, 2024 08:00 PM

The NFL can change every rule in the books in the hopes of protecting quarterbacks, but they can’t protect quarterbacks from themselves.

Titans quarterback Will Levis, while diving in a futile attempt to gain a first down on Monday nigh in Miami, has injured his right shoulder.

Levis seems to be saying he hurt himself as he came to the sideline. He was then trying to throw while in a degree of distress before entering the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Mason Rudolph has entered the game while Levis is evaluated. He’s questionable to return, per the team.

And Rudolph has a chance to earn an extended look, given that the team has struggled under Levis.