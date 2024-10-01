Will Levis exits, for now, with shoulder injury

The NFL can change every rule in the books in the hopes of protecting quarterbacks, but they can’t protect quarterbacks from themselves.

Titans quarterback Will Levis, while diving in a futile attempt to gain a first down on Monday nigh in Miami, has injured his right shoulder.

Levis seems to be saying he hurt himself as he came to the sideline. He was then trying to throw while in a degree of distress before entering the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Mason Rudolph has entered the game while Levis is evaluated. He’s questionable to return, per the team.

And Rudolph has a chance to earn an extended look, given that the team has struggled under Levis.