Will Levis has no injury designation for Week 17

The Titans and Texans both will see the return of their starting quarterback Sunday.

Tennessee’s practice report confirmed what coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Friday: Will Levis is ready to play again. Levis does not have an injury designation after full practices all week.

Levis was among the team’s inactives against the Seahawks after injuring an ankle on the last offensive play of the team’s Dec. 17 game against the Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill started against the Seahawks, and Malik Willis served as the team’s backup.

The Titans ruled out cornerback Caleb Farley (back) and listed cornerback Trey Avery (knee) and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (groin) as questionable to play against the Texans this week.