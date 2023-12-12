Will Levis: I trusted what I was seeing and threw to the open guy

Titans quarterback Will Levis was asked to do the improbable on Monday night and he pulled it off.

Levis led the Titans on a pair of touchdown drives after Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert’s second touchdown of the night put the home team up 27-13 with 4:34 left to play. No team had come back from that far down to win a game in regulation since 1976, but Levis went 9-of-11 for 127 yards and a touchdown — he also threw a successful two-point conversion — to lead his team back for a stunning victory.

After the game, Levis said he was trying to stick to the “happy medium of pushing it down the field but throwing to the open guy” and that he followed the game plan all the way to victory.

“Just trusting what I’m seeing, trusting our guys to be in the right spots and just throwing it to the open guy,” Levis said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as that. Our guys held up up front, didn’t feel any pressure for the most part. When that happens and we have time and dudes are in the right spots, it’s a beautiful thing, and that’s what happened on those two drives.”

There have been ups and downs in Levis’ seven starts this season, but highs like Monday night have created belief in what the rookie can do to lift the Titans to where they want to go in the future.