Will Levis: My confidence is high and I won’t lose it

The first five weeks of the Titans’ season have not generated a lot of outside confidence in quarterback Will Levis.

Levis made major errors in judgment that led to game-breaking turnovers in three losses to open the year and then suffered a right shoulder injury early in the team’s Week Four loss to the Dolphins. He returned to action in Week Six and threw for 95 yards and his seventh interception in a loss to the Colts, which wasn’t a performance that suggested better days are right around the corner.

On Wednesday, Levis was asked about how his confidence in himself has held up over the rough start to the season.

“High,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “I was disappointed how I let myself dip for that brief period of time. But I feel like I am back, and I am not going to let myself lose that again. I think the second you lose that edge it is hard to come back from. You just have to maintain that to be able to go out there and have that confidence and mindset to do what you are capable of. So, that’s what I am making sure I remind myself of every day, regardless of what my box score or stat line looks like. I know who I am, and at the end of day, numbers, or whatever anyone has to say, doesn’t define me.”

Numbers might not be how Levis defines himself, but they are going to be a big part of defining him as an NFL quarterback and neither the losses nor the turnovers are helping to write the definition of someone who has a long run running an offense as a starter.