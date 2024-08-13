Will Levis: Titans’ investment in offensive weapons gives me sense of confidence

Will Levis took over as the Titans’ starting quarterback during the 2023 season, so this offseason was his first extended chance to prepare for the job since joining the Titans as a second-round pick.

Levis said that gave him a chance to show his teammates he’s capable of the job and it provided time to build “personal relationships” with the players he will be on the field with this fall. That includes new teammates like wide receiver Tyler Boyd, running back Tony Pollard, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who join wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Tyjae Spears as core weapons for Levis to work with this season.

The moves that brought Boyd, Pollard, and Ridley to Nashville also brought some new confidence for the quarterback.

“It gives me a sense of confidence that they trust me, for them to invest the money in specifically my side of the ball, it’s cool to see the weapons and the capability that we have as an offense, and we’ve been able to show throughout training camp that they’ve made the right decisions in that way,” Levis said, via Jordan Dajani of CBSSports.com. “Continuing to prove every day how we are going to be able to use these new additions and what our identity for the offense is going to be going forward, it’s cool to see. It just makes me want to work harder for everyone in the front office knowing that they believe in me with the decisions that they’re making with the roster.”

Things don’t always work out as planned — Hopkins is currently dealing with a knee injury, for example — but the bid to upgrade the offensive talent was a necessary gamble for a Titans team that failed to impress last season.