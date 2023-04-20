Will Levis visited Patriots Wednesday

Wednesday was the last day that teams could host prospects at their facilities for pre-draft visits and the Patriots spent some of it with a quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team brought Will Levis in for a visit . The former Kentucky starter was a popular visitor around the league in recent weeks.

The visit also came a day after Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said that the offense will have “a fresh start , a clean slate” in his first year on the job. Mac Jones has been the No. 1 quarterback for the last two seasons, but head coach Bill Belichick has resisted calling him the starter this offseason.

That doesn’t mean the Patriots will be taking another quarterback and it’s a good bet that Levis will be off the board by the 14th overall pick, but the Pats will head into the draft with fuller knowledge of what he brings to the table after Wednesday’s meeting.