Will Levis will take more practice reps this week

The Titans may have their starting quarterback back behind center when they take on the Chargers this weekend.

Via multiple reporters, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan said in his Wednesday press conference that Will Levis is set to take more reps in practice this week as the club prepares for Los Angeles.

But Mason Rudolph will continue to take select first-team reps to keep him ready, just in case.

Levis has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Colts.

In five games this season, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Levis was listed as limited for all three days of practice last week. If he is upgraded at any point this week, that will be a good sign for his availability.