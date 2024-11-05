 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Marshon Lattimore be traded today?

  
Published November 5, 2024 09:39 AM

The Saints made a big change to the coaching staff on Monday. Will they be making a big change to the roster on Tuesday?

Rumors persist of a trade that would send cornerback Marshon Lattimore elsewhere. Some have suggested that the Chiefs could be the destination. As contenders go, the Ravens could use the help even more.

The Chiefs are currently unlikely. As one league source put it over the weekend, the Chiefs had made some inquiries about cornerbacks a few weeks ago, but things never got going.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com pegs a potential Lattimore trade to the Chiefs as “unlikely unless things heat up.”

Things can heat up at any time, before the time comes for all trades to be finalized. After 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there can be no more trades until March 2025.