Will Marshon Lattimore be traded today?

The Saints made a big change to the coaching staff on Monday. Will they be making a big change to the roster on Tuesday?

Rumors persist of a trade that would send cornerback Marshon Lattimore elsewhere. Some have suggested that the Chiefs could be the destination. As contenders go, the Ravens could use the help even more.

The Chiefs are currently unlikely. As one league source put it over the weekend, the Chiefs had made some inquiries about cornerbacks a few weeks ago, but things never got going.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com pegs a potential Lattimore trade to the Chiefs as “unlikely unless things heat up.”

Things can heat up at any time, before the time comes for all trades to be finalized. After 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, there can be no more trades until March 2025.