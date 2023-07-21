Will McDonald out of practice with leg contusion, Jets expect him back soon

Will McDonald’s first NFL training camp isn’t off to an ideal start, but there’s no sign of serious concern from the Jets about the first-round edge rusher’s condition.

McDonald did not take part in Friday’s practice because of a leg contusion. McDonald suffered the injury in Thursday’s opening practice of camp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the practice that the team expects to have McDonald back on the field soon.

The Jets selected McDonald with the 15th overall pick in April and he signed his rookie deal with the team earlier this week. He had 40.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks during his time at Iowa State and the Jets will be hoping he remains healthy enough to provide them with similar impact up front.