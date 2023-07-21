 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Best Bets, July 21: Angels vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_dps_snyderharris_230721.jpg
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans
nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Best Bets, July 21: Angels vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_dps_snyderharris_230721.jpg
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans
nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will McDonald out of practice with leg contusion, Jets expect him back soon

  
Published July 21, 2023 12:34 PM

Will McDonald’s first NFL training camp isn’t off to an ideal start, but there’s no sign of serious concern from the Jets about the first-round edge rusher’s condition.

McDonald did not take part in Friday’s practice because of a leg contusion. McDonald suffered the injury in Thursday’s opening practice of camp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the practice that the team expects to have McDonald back on the field soon.

The Jets selected McDonald with the 15th overall pick in April and he signed his rookie deal with the team earlier this week. He had 40.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks during his time at Iowa State and the Jets will be hoping he remains healthy enough to provide them with similar impact up front.