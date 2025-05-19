 Skip navigation
Will McDonald will wear No. 9 for Jets this season

  
Published May 19, 2025 04:36 PM

Jets edge rusher Will McDonald will try to build on a strong second season while wearing a new number.

The Jets announced on Monday that McDonald will wear No. 9 this season. McDonald wore No. 99 for his first two seasons, but the change moves the 2023 first-round pick back to the same number that he wore while at Iowa State.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein wore No. 9 for the Jets last season, but he was released last week.

The Jets also announced that wide receivers Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley will have new numbers. Gipson will wear No. 3 and Corley will wear No. 6.

Corley wore No. 17 to start his rookie season, but switched to No. 14 after the team’s in-season trade for Davante Adams. The 2024 third-round pick has three career catches to go with his three different numbers.