Will Mekhi Becton be the starting right guard in Philly? “We’ll see,” coach Nick Sirianni says

Veteran tackle Mekhi Becton is trying to turn his career around by changing positions. He’s playing right guard for the Eagles.

Will the former Jets first-rounder be the new starter at the position?

“Yeah, we still have some time to think through some things,” coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason game against the Patriots. “We’re going to have some really good physical practices next week, almost some operational things, different things like that. So we’ll see. No reason to say anything one way or the other right now because we’re still working through it. So we’ll see.”

What we’ve seen so far is that Becton started the first preseason game, which didn’t feature starters on the field. This week, Becton didn’t play.

So he seems to be in line, for now, to be the starter. Given his size — six-foot-seven and 363 pounds — the team’s quarterback push play could be even more potent in 2024, if he’s playing one of the three key interior line positions.