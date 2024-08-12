 Skip navigation
Mekhi Becton getting comfortable at his new position of right guard in Philadelphia

  
Published August 12, 2024 06:41 AM

As an offensive tackle for the Jets the last four years, Mekhi Becton was a disappointment: Drafted 11th overall in 2020 with a seemingly bright future ahead of him, Becton was often injured, and often ineffective when healthy. The Jets let him walk in free agency after declining to pick up the fifth year on his rookie contract.

But now he’s on a new team, at a new position, and thinks are looking up.

Becton is playing right guard for the Eagles, and all indications are that he’s playing well and has a good chance of earning the starting job when the regular season starts. Becton says he’s getting comfortable at his new position.

It’s still O-line at the end of the day,” Becton said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve still got to get my hands, I still got to do my footwork. So it’s just all about having my footwork, just got to do it tighter than I did at tackle.”

The Eagles hope they’ve added a first-round talent and found a position where he can make the most of his impressive physical tools. Becton could be one of this season’s best comeback stories.