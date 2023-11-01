Will Raiders release Jimmy Garoppolo this season?

The Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The next question is whether, before the end of the season, they’ll cut him.

It’s similar to last year’s late-season decision to put quarterback Derek Carr in bubble wrap. They needed him to be able to pass a physical before some $40 million in injury-guaranteed salary became fully guaranteed, just after the Super Bowl. They chose to keep him out of harm’s way. They eventually released him.

Garoppolo has $11.25 million in injury guarantees that become fully guaranteed in March 2024. They could bench him for the rest of the season and cut him before the guarantee vests. Or they could just cut him now.

Why not just move on right now? Even if he doesn’t play, he’s required to have access to the facility and practice. He’s injury prone; a freak accident could result in the Raiders owing the full amount of the $11.25 million in future guarantees.

Yes, they’d end up paying him the balance of his $11.25 million salary in 2023. But they’ll be paying him anyway.

If he’s truly not part of the future, why keep him around as part of the present? They should just cut him. And perhaps they will.