Will Skyy Moore make the Chiefs’ roster?

Skyy Moore has one last chance Friday in what very well could be his final game in a Chiefs uniform.

The wide receiver’s future with the team is uncertain at best.

In last week’s preseason game, Moore dropped two passes and muffed a kickoff before returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.

His special teams talent might keep him in the NFL.

He played only six games last season because of a core muscle injury. Moore saw action on 82 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams, with no catches but two kickoffs for 43 yards.

“His punt-return ability and kick-return ability has really gotten better over the years,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Tuesday, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “It showed right there. He’s solid there in that part of it. The other part is the mental thing with him. It’s just getting over the hump. He’s definitely an NFL player, whether he’s on our team or not on our team.

“I think the return helped him and opened a lot of eyes for people. He’s a good football player.”

The Chiefs made Moore a second-round pick in 2022, but he has only 11 starts, 43 receptions for 494 yards and a touchdown and 86 punt return yards and 93 kickoff return yards. He fumbled three punt returns in 2022 and has dropped four passes in his career.

“It’s a physical game. Everything that I’ve got physically, God-gifted, is the reason I’m here,” Moore said. “I feel like 90 percent of the game is mental. Everybody that plays in this league goes through those mental obstacles. I feel like it’s about how you do it. Whether you win or lose, you just have to keep getting up and keep going. I feel like that’s the biggest thing people should take out of what went on [in Friday’s preseason game].”