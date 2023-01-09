Will the Broncos call other teams about possibly hiring their current coaches?

The Broncos will interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, on or after January 17. Although the two teams have not yet officially agreed on compensation in the event Payton is hired, the Broncos and Saints have a loose understanding as to what it will take to do a deal, per source.

Here’s the broader question. If the Broncos will be busting open the compensation coffers to get a crack at Payton, why not call around for the potential chance to talk to other coaches currently employed by other teams?

What would it hurt to ask the question? Whether it’s the Rams (owned by extended family member Stan Kroenke) for Sean McVay or the Ravens for John Harbaugh or the Steelers for Mike Tomlin or the Patriots for Bill Belichick or the Titans for Mike Vrabel or any other established coach who may be looking for a change of scenery and/or a big raise, why not ask? It’s free to ask.

As one team executive recently observed, whenever considering trading a first-round pick for a player, it’s prudent to see which player can be gotten. The same thing is true for a coach.

So pick up the phone. Make a call. You can’t get a yes without risking a no.