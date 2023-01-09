 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will the Broncos call other teams about possibly hiring their current coaches?

  
Published January 9, 2023 10:43 AM
nbc_fnia_floriocoachesv2_230108
January 8, 2023 07:30 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest news surrounding possible NFL coaching changes coming out of Week 18, including Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh.

The Broncos will interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, on or after January 17. Although the two teams have not yet officially agreed on compensation in the event Payton is hired, the Broncos and Saints have a loose understanding as to what it will take to do a deal, per source.

Here’s the broader question. If the Broncos will be busting open the compensation coffers to get a crack at Payton, why not call around for the potential chance to talk to other coaches currently employed by other teams?

What would it hurt to ask the question? Whether it’s the Rams (owned by extended family member Stan Kroenke) for Sean McVay or the Ravens for John Harbaugh or the Steelers for Mike Tomlin or the Patriots for Bill Belichick or the Titans for Mike Vrabel or any other established coach who may be looking for a change of scenery and/or a big raise, why not ask? It’s free to ask.

As one team executive recently observed, whenever considering trading a first-round pick for a player, it’s prudent to see which player can be gotten. The same thing is true for a coach.

So pick up the phone. Make a call. You can’t get a yes without risking a no.