Will Tom Brady be back in the coaches’ box tonight?

  
Published November 6, 2025 05:42 PM

Thursday night’s prime-time appearance by the Raiders gives minority owner Tom Brady a rare opportunity to watch his team play, live and in person.

Here’s the question: Where will he be during the game?

In Week 2, a Monday night home game against the Chargers included a shot of Brady sitting in the Las Vegas coaches’ box, with a headset and a tablet. He seemed to try to shrink out of sight, once he realized he was on the screen.

He tried to hide for good reason. Despite the obvious conflict between his $35 million per year job with Fox calling NFL games and his stake in a multi-billion-dollar NFL franchise, many didn’t fully understand the disconnect between covering all teams and owning one of them until seeing him working for the Raiders and not hobnobbing in a luxury suite.

So where will he be for the Week 10 game in Denver?

Hopefully, the Prime Video cameras will find him and show him during the game. It’s far more relevant than, say, another shot of Taylor Swift during a Chiefs game.

And who knows? Maybe he’ll have his cloned dog with him.

This isn’t the last time Brady will have a chance to go to a Raiders game. Next week, the Raiders host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.