William Jackson III says he’s 100 percent, has heard from multiple teams

Cornerback William Jackson III was traded from the Commanders to the Steelers during the 2022 season, but he never played a game for his new team.

A back injury kept Jackson out after the trade was completed and the Steelers released him in March to create cap space. Jackson said the injury is no longer an issue and that he’s heard from teams about joining them for the 2023 season, but added he doesn’t feel any need to rush into a deal.

“I’m great,” Jackson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Just a minor setback for a major comeback. Everybody goes through injuries. Just feeling great, I’m 100 percent , feeling back to full speed and ready to show everybody what I can do. . . . There’s no rush. I want to come in and give 100 percent of me. I don’t want to half-step. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling 100 percent. I’m excited. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity.”

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021, but the 2016 Bengals first-round pick failed to play up to expectations and he said he heard criticism from “all the doubters” while recovering from his injury. He said he plans to use it as motivation to be more productive for any team that winds up signing him.