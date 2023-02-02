Willie Gay limited in Chiefs practice Thursday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared most of the big news about the Chiefs’ practice participation in a press conference on Thursday, but there were a couple of other notable tidbits when the official practice report was released.

Linebacker Willie Gay was listed as limited because of his shoulder injury. Word early this week was that tests on Gay’s shoulder were encouraging and he was also listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated practice report.

Right guard Trey Smith (ankle) was also listed as limited on Wednesday, but he was a full participant in Thursday’s actual practice session. Running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and wide receiver Justin Watson (illness) were also full participants.

Reid said before practice that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) would join wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), Mecole Hardman (pelvis), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) in missing practice. Reid also said it’s doubtful that Hardman will be well enough to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl.