Wilson Sporting Goods renews deal with NFL to make league’s official football

“The Duke” will remain the official football of the NFL.

Wilson Sporting Goods and the league announced a multi-year extension of their long-running partnership on Thursday, which means the company will continue to make the league’s official football. Those footballs are emblazoned with “The Duke” and the signature of the league’s commissioner and they have been part of every NFL game since 1941.

“The NFL’s time-honored partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is integral to our past, present and future, with ‘The Duke’ at the forefront of every NFL game played since 1941,” NFL vice president of consumer products Ryan Samuelson said in a statement. “Renewing and expanding our relationship with a partner so ingrained into our culture is paramount for the league to continue to grow the game and the opening of the new football factory is a testament to Wilson’s commitment to NFL football.”

As part of the announcement, Wilson also unveiled an expansion to the Ohio factory used to make the footballs and announced that they will also serve as the official football maker for NFL Flag programs internationally.