Win or not, Aidan Hutchinson should have been the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 18, 2024 02:10 PM

The NFL typically requires the winners of the various player of the week awards to have won their games. The fact that the Lions didn’t win vs. the Buccaneers is likely the only reason for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to not win the NFC’s defensive player of the week award.

In a post-game conversation with the man Hutchinson sacked 4.5 times, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said Hutchinson simply has “no off switch.”

The challenge, Mayfield said, became not focusing on the pass rush — and on getting the ball out quickly.

Given the number of times they got together on Sunday, surely they talked? Baker said Hutchinson doesn’t say anything during or after a sack, so Mayfield didn’t “chirp back.”

Lions fans can not chirp but crow about having one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he’s only getting better. Everything about his return to Detroit to play for his hometown team is perfect. He feels destined to be the one who makes the key difference in a game that gets the Lions something they’ve been waiting for decades to achieve.

Of course, his effort wasn’t enough to deliver a win on Sunday. None of that can be pinned on Hutchinson.