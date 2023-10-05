Wink Martindale: Dolphins offense like a “supersonic” Greatest Show on Turf

The Dolphins stumbled against the Bills last weekend, but that isn’t making Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sleep any better heading into this weekend.

At his Thursday press conference, Martindale was asked his reaction to seeing the Dolphins put up 70 points against the Broncos a couple of weeks ago. He responded by recounting what he told his wife when she asked him if he’s sleeping well this week.

“I’m sleeping like a baby,” Martindale said, via SNY. “Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep.”

Martindale went on to call the Dolphins’ attack “unbelivable” and said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is playing at a “high level” while piloting an offense he compared to the Rams one that featured Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt, and Isaac Bruce.

“The Greatest Show on Turf, This is like that, 2023, supersonic,” Martindale said. “I mean, they are fast. Faster than that,” Martindale said.

Martindale said he told Giants defenders that plays are going to be made by an offense like that, but that the mindset has to move on to getting a stop on the next play and getting the Dolphins into third down situations. If they can’t pull that off, it’s going to be a long afternoon for the Giants.

