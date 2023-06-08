 Skip navigation
Wink Martindale: Getting Deonte Banks “like winning a scratch-off ticket”

  
Published June 8, 2023 06:01 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Daniel Jones proved himself last season and how his accuracy and mobility landed him No. 11 in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Giants first-round pick Deonte Banks has made a good early impression on defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale said on Thursday that adding the cornerback to the defense is “like winning a scratch-off ticket” and believes that any coach in his position would share that feeling if they saw the package of skills that Banks brings to the secondary.
“I think it’s important to have a cornerback like that in anybody’s defense,” Martindale said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “He’s very instinctive. What’s Ted Lasso say? He lives life like a goldfish . He’s got a short memory when things don’t go right. He’s tough-minded, he’s physical, he can tackle and on top of that he can run.”

There’s little standing in the way of Banks earning a starting job for the Giants right off the bat, so there should be ample opportunity to see all of those traits on the field this fall.