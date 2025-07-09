With 30-year anniversary coming, Sal Paolantonio extends ESPN contract by two years

When considering the folks who have become fixtures in the coverage of the NFL during its explosion in popularity over the past 30 years, no list can be complete without the name Sal Paolantonio.

Paolantonio, a national NFL correspondent for ESPN, will mark his 30-year anniversary with the company on August 1.

We’re told that he has recently signed a two-year extension. It will carry him through May 2027. At that time, he’ll be 71.

Paolantonio covered politics for the Philadelphia Inquirer from 1985 through 1993, before jumping to the Eagles beat for 1993 through 1995. Then, Bristol came calling.

His career accomplishments are impressive, and far too long for someone with ADHD to type. (The full list is here.)

In November 2024, Paolantonio was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Which means he and I are kind of like countrymen. Paisanos.