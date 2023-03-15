With Aaron Rodgers, the Jets will become a high-profile TV attraction

The last time the Jets traded with the Packers for a future Hall of Fame quarterback, the schedule was set for the coming season. This time, the transaction likely will happen well in advance of the attachment of the “when” to the “who” and “where” of the 272 regular-season games.

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers will make the Jets a major draw. Their games against division rivals -- Bills, Patriots, Dolphins -- instantly becoming compelling. Beyond those six contests, the Jets host the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, Falcons, and Texans. The Jets visit the Cowboys, Giants, Broncos, Browns, and Raiders.

That’s A LOT of intriguing games. Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants? Holy crap. The networks are surely already lobbying for one or more of those.

The Jets would basically become last year’s Broncos, slotted into many high-profile spots, whether in standalone games or the popular 4:25 p.m. ET window.

Of course, Denver’s schedule from last year becomes a cautionary tale. We assume it will work and work well. If it doesn’t (or if Rodgers gets injured at some point), the networks will be stuck with some clunkers, as they were with the 2022 Let’s Ride! Broncos.

At least one member of the New York coaching staff has experience with so many big-platform games. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Denver last year, with a blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas Day becoming Hackett’s final act with the Broncos.

This year, the guy who called the plays for the Broncos will be calling the plays for the Jets. So, yeah, maybe the networks should think this through before they start clamoring for a full slate of Jets games.

Meanwhile, anyone who assumes that the Aaron Rodgers Jets will get to the playoffs a year after the Aaron Rodgers Packers didn’t should take a closer look at that schedule. Both Super Bowl teams will visit MetLife Stadium. In all, the Jets will play nine games against playoff teams from 2022.