With Brett Maher the only kicker on the roster for now, the Broncos will monitor other competitions

Despite missing both of his field goals in the preseason opener (one was blocked), Brett Maher remains on the Broncos as the team’s only kicker. That apparently will be the case, at least until kickers from other teams become available.

‘Brett had a good day today,” Denver coach Sean Payton told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s competing. He’s competing with himself because he’s got 31 other teams. There are probably seven teams that have a real kicking battle, so he’s competing with those guys that come out of those clubs.”

In other words, the guys who lose one or more of those other kicking battles could find themselves supplanting Maher.

That’s the way it goes for kickers. It’s one of the most easily replaceable parts in the giant football machine that consists exclusively of interchangeable pieces. Some are harder to swap out than others.

Some, like kicker, are easy. Especially if Maher struggles and another kicker barely loses a duel to be the kicker on a different team.

