With Brock Purdy paid, C.J. Stroud is on deck (after the 2025 season)

With the 49ers and Brock Purdy working out a long-term deal, there’s no other quarterback currently expected to get one in the immediate future.

Yes, there could be a tweaking of the ultra-long-term Patrick Mahomes contract, especially after the Bills tore up the last years of Josh Allen’s deal and replaced it with a $55 million-per-year-from-signing package. As it relates to guys who have never gotten a second deal, no one else is waiting to get paid.

The next one to get a new deal will be Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. He’ll become eligible after the 2025 regular-season finale. (Which means that the Texans could sign him to a new deal between Week 18 and the playoffs, if the Texans qualify.)

Despite the availability of the fifth-year option, the Texans likely won’t take a page from the Cowboys’ playbook and drag their feet through the cheap (relatively speaking) fourth year. Especially since the Texans recently signed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. after only three seasons.

Stroud’s spot on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks remains to be seen. Purdy landed in a tie for No. 7. Stroud, with a better offensive line and overall improved offense, could put himself in position to fall between Allen and Dak Prescott and the cluster of guys who are in the vicinity of $55 million in new-money average.

Remember, the cap keeps going up. That means the market should keep going up, too.

Beyond Stroud, no one else from the 2023 draft class seems to be destined to get paid after the coming season. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young possibly could position himself for a second deal, with a breakthrough season. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson first has to win the starting job before he can earn a second contract. Beyond Will Levis and his endorsement deal with Big Mayo, the 2023 quarterbacks won’t be getting big money.

In the interim, other quarterbacks in their second contracts could be getting a third deal. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be jostling for a correction, especially now that he has fallen to No. 10 in new-money average. Ditto for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has fallen out of the top 10, and for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is making as much money as Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love.

The quarterback big contract wheels will always keep on turning. For now, though, the Purdy deal seems to press pause on the process — unless and until Mahomes or Jackson or someone else in his second decides to make a play for another new contract before training camp opens.