With his fourth 2025 win, Mac Jones makes another $400,000

Some would say wins aren’t a quarterback stat. The contract signed in the offseason by 49ers quarterback Mac Jones would say otherwise.

By notching his fourth victory in which he took at least 25 percent of the snaps, Jones earned another $400,000 last night against the Falcons. He’ll earn an extra $100,000 for each additional win this season in which he’s on the field for at least a fourth of the offensive plays.

The two-year, $8.41 million deal remains a major bargain for the 49ers, who secured at a very low rate a solid insurance policy against injury to starter Brock Purdy, who has played only two games this year due to a toe injury.

Jones can also make another $550,000 if he takes at least half of the snaps for the season and the 49ers make the playoffs.

While the 49ers have downplayed the notion of a potential quarterback controversy, the fact that Jones is under contract through 2026 becomes a huge benefit. Purdy’s long-term deal has a partial escape hatch after 2026. They can make a choice between them at that time.

By then, the 49ers likely will know which guy will be the best guy for the future. Meanwhile, they have two competent quarterbacks in the present.

Which is one more than most teams. And arguably two more than some.